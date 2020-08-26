Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,106 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $87.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.