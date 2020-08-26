Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,313 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,867,000 after acquiring an additional 865,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.