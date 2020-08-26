Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 2.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

