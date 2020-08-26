Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,214 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

HRL stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.