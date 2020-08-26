Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,831 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.