Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,784 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

