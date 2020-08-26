Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

