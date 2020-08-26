Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Zscaler worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $5,895,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $4,851,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 547.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 269.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,247,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,775.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,062,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,752 shares of company stock valued at $35,483,258 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.