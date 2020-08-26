Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0813 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

