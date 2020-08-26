PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 148.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 36.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 296.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

RGA opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

