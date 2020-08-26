Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 387 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

