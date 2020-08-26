Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $356,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,992 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $2,023,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,736,176 shares of company stock worth $106,620,128 in the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

