Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,196 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 105.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.