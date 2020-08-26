Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Katherine S. Zanotti Purchases 3,085 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CUTR opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cutera by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cutera by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

