Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Katherine S. Zanotti Purchases 3,085 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CUTR opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $271.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.51. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
See Also: How to interpret the current ratio
