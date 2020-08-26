Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Director Buys $36,936.90 in Stock

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $36,936.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 95,950 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $559,388.50.

On Friday, June 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 79,385 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $317,540.00.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 334.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

