State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Hill-Rom worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 48.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

