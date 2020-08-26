Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,212. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.