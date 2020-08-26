Amalgamated Bank Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,015 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

