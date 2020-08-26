Synovus Financial Corp Has $247,000 Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NuVasive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NuVasive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NuVasive by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.