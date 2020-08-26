Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

AAL opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

