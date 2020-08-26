Synovus Financial Corp Sells 12,150 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 13.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.61. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.12.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

