Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $46,581,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,635,000 after purchasing an additional 425,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after purchasing an additional 400,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

