Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Coherent by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Coherent by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Coherent by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Coherent by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.