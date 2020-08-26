New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,935 shares of company stock worth $5,696,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

