Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 110.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 276.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of STX opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,996 shares of company stock valued at $779,824 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

