National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of National Retail Properties worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 287,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

