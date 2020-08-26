Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,826,000 after buying an additional 472,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,634 shares of company stock worth $1,528,605. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.