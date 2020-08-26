New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 186.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Shares of MTN opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day moving average of $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

