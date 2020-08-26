Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRB Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.