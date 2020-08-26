Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 975 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $74,236.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $843,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

