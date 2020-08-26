Amalgamated Bank Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after buying an additional 495,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 147,377 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,892 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,364. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

