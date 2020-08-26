Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 82.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 220,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $195.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

