Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 288,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,620,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,082 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 455,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 345,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 831,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.78. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

