RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 5,018 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 20th, Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,583.00.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.
- On Thursday, July 23rd, Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $11,625.91.
- On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56.
NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RealReal by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
