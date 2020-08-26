RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork Sells 5,018 Shares

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $85,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,637.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fredrik Bjork also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Fredrik Bjork sold 2,799 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $47,583.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Fredrik Bjork sold 817 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $11,625.91.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -11.78. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 139.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RealReal by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

