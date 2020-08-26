Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE:NWL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

