Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qiwi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

