Amalgamated Bank Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 38.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Donaldson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

