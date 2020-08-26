Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $958,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,298,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,880. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Primerica stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

