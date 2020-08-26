Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $958,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,298,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,880. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Primerica stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

