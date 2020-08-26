7,603 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

