Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

