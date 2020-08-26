Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1,105.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Regency Centers Corp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

