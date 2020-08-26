New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 126,109 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Avantor worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 41.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Avantor Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,675,472 shares of company stock worth $500,950,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

