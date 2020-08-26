Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali Sells 6,694 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $425,948.27.

On Thursday, August 13th, Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56.

LITE stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

