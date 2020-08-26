Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $945,000 in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 238.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $914,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,996 shares of company stock valued at $41,745,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 92.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

