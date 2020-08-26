Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,346 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,231,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after buying an additional 104,511 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 377,986 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,005,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BECN. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

