New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 76,500 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

