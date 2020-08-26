Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSE:TXG opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $2,694,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $785,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,111,841.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock worth $15,193,388.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

