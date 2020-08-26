Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

