Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Amazon.com worth $2,865,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 113,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $314,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 963.0% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,380.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,130.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,476.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,656.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

