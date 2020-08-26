18,649 Shares in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

